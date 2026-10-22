Russian military casualties are rising: nearly 37,000 in less than month in October, with 2,250 occupiers killed per day, - General Staff

On October 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 2,250 Russian occupiers—the highest daily figure in the statistics cited since the start of the full-scale war. In October, Russian occupiers’ losses approached 37,000 in less than three weeks, while in September, total losses amounted to 46,230—the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Ukrainians are doing everything in their power to save every life—both military and civilian. In Russia, however, a soldier is merely a resource that is not spared and is simply sent to his death," the General Staff emphasizes.

The previous record stood for nearly two years

The five highest daily enemy personnel losses:

October 21, 2026 — 2,250 people;

December 19, 2024 — 2,200 people;

October 18, 2026 — 2,100 people;

September 27, 2026 — 2,090 people;

November 28, 2024 — 2,030 people.

Three of the five highest figures occurred in September and October 2026. The previous record stood for nearly two years.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian aggressor’s total personnel losses have amounted to approximately 363,820 people. Since February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation’s army has lost 1,572,790 servicemen.

The enemy’s losses are increasing month by month. In February 2026, they totaled 26,090 personnel, and in September they reached 46,230. September marked the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. In less than three weeks of October, the occupiers’ losses have already reached nearly 37,000 personnel.

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,250 invaders wounded or killed in single day! Russia’s total combat losses since the start of the war amount to approximately 1,572,790 personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,447 artillery systems, and 25,594 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS