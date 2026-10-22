Russian Federation is preparing armored vehicles for attacks in Huliaypole direction and attempting to advance in small groups, - "South" Operational-Strategic Group of Forces

Russian troops are preparing to deploy armored vehicles again in the south and are attempting to advance using infiltration tactics and small-group assaults, supported by motorcycles and ATVs. The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Huliaypole sector.

According to Censor.NET, Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the "South" Military Group, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

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"Russian claims of significant advances in the Zaporizhzhia region have practically become a meme. The enemy regularly reports to its top military leadership about allegedly captured settlements and successes on the front lines, but the reality is quite different," she noted.

Shevchenko added that Vozdvizhivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Omelnyk are under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and that the distance from Russian positions to Zaporizhzhia is about 23 km, not five, as claimed by the Russian command. This is despite a report by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, who claimed that troops are allegedly five kilometers from Zaporizhzhia and are already striking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces directly within the city limits.

"Similarly, the Russians regularly claim to have captured Vozdvizhivka and Mala Tokmachka. But Vozdvizhivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, specifically units of the 'South' military group. Mala Tokmachka is also held by our defenders," the deputy spokesperson emphasized.

The Russians have been unable to capture Vozdvizhivka for more than half a year

She described the situation in Vozdvizhivka—which Russian troops have been trying to capture for over half a year—as particularly telling. According to available information, during this time, the Russian military has rotated the command of its assault units, as well as the units themselves that are conducting assault operations in this sector. Despite this, the enemy has still not achieved its objective.

"That's why their only option is to publish fake reports," Shevchenko explained.

A Russian group of two soldiers infiltrated Omelnyk

In addition, according to the deputy spokesperson, on October 20, Russian propaganda media reported the alleged capture of Omelnyk in the Orikhiv sector. According to the Ukrainian side, an enemy infiltration group consisting of two people did indeed enter the settlement and carried out a show of force involving a flag.

"Our unmanned systems have successfully destroyed the enemy along with their tricolor flag. Therefore, reports that Omelnyk has been captured are also untrue. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in full control of this settlement," she emphasized.

See more: Enemy has advanced near Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP