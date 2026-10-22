Ukrainian military lost millions of dollars’ worth of drones due to Starlink restrictions – NYT

Due to Starlink restrictions, the Ukrainian military lost many drones and was unable to carry out combat missions for several days.

This was reported by the American publication The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The commander of one of the units told the publication that last week, dozens of attack drones were flying toward Russian military targets. Suddenly, the signals showing their flight paths became intermittent. The drones lost contact with their operators due to malfunctions in Starshield, the military counterpart to Starlink.

"Many of them simply fell. The unit lost more than a million dollars' worth of weapons. Operations—including strikes on Russian command posts and fuel depots—were suspended for another three days."

Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the "Center" military group, stated that the troops are adapting to the new speed limits. Previously, drones equipped with Starshield flew at speeds slightly exceeding 400 km/h when the connection was stable.

According to Ukrainian officials, at first the connection would be lost at speeds as low as 60 km/h. The situation has improved, but the drones still lose the signal at speeds above 160 km/h.

Read: Nearly two dozen U.S. lawmakers have called for allowing Ukraine to use Starlink to launch strikes against Russia