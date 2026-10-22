NATO has opened up new opportunities for Ukraine to purchase weapons

Ukraine has gained access to NATO's procurement agency, the NSPA, which will allow it to purchase weapons, ammunition, and military equipment more quickly and at a lower cost.

According to Censor.NET, the Financial Times reports on this.

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This refers to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, which helps Alliance countries organize arms procurement, enter into contracts with manufacturers, and handle logistics. Joint procurement allows countries to obtain the necessary equipment more quickly and reduce costs.

From now on, Ukraine will also be able to use the agency's services to purchase weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.

NSPA Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Borsboom explained that the decision will allow Ukraine to gain access to an established system of procurement and cooperation with defense contractors.

"This gives Ukraine the opportunity to use a more structured mechanism to draw on a wide range of our capabilities, including expertise in procurement, support services, and access to an established industrial base," Borsbum said in a comment to the Financial Times.

What led up to this?

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia’s latest hostile actions will not cause NATO countries to withdraw their support for Ukraine, but will have the opposite effect—the allies will do even more for Kyiv.

Read more: Russia is testing limits of NATO’s Article 5 in order to provoke response from Alliance, - Lithuanian Prime Minister Sinkevičius