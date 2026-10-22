Since beginning of year, Defense Forces have neutralized 408,000 Russian drones, including over 35,000 "Shaheds" — Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian defenders have shot down 408,000 Russian drones of various types. Among them are more than 35,000 "Shahed"-type attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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In just under ten months, the Ukrainian military has neutralized nearly 248,000 "wing-type" UAVs, nearly 125,000 helicopters, and more than 35,000 "Shaheds."

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all hits were recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

DELTA is used to manage combat operations and verify the destruction of enemy targets. The system makes it possible to analyze the circumstances surrounding the destruction of drones and to implement effective technological solutions more quickly.

The agency noted that every Russian drone that is taken down reduces the threat to Ukrainian military personnel and civilians.

As a reminder, according to the Ministry of Defense, in September, the Ukrainian military recorded 1.8 million mission completions in Mission Control—one of the modules of the DELTA system designed for tracking, analyzing, and planning combat missions.

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