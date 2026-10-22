Netherlands will allocate €26.5 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction in 2027: funds may be directed towards energy sector and infrastructure. PHOTO

The Dutch Government has confirmed the extension of the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF) programme into 2027, with a planned budget of 26.5 million euros. The funds may be channelled into joint projects aimed at rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure and enhancing the resilience of communities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport.

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The relevant agreements were discussed during a meeting between the minister and the Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Roolof van Eys.

"An important outcome of the meeting was the confirmation that the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF) programme will continue into 2027, with a planned budget of 26.5 million euros from the Netherlands," Kalashnik noted.

The parties agreed to explore opportunities for securing funding for joint Ukrainian-Dutch projects. Ensuring uninterrupted water and heating supplies, as well as strengthening the energy independence of communities, were identified as priority areas.

Kyiv’s needs for pumping equipment, generators and energy storage systems were discussed separately.

They also discussed involving Dutch manufacturers in the implementation of temporary bridge projects.













Another area of cooperation could be the development of a partnership between the ports of Odesa and Rotterdam. Against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure, this should help to maintain international logistics routes.

In addition, Kalashnik proposed that the Netherlands join the Ukrainian Transport Support Fund.

It should be recalled that, with the support of the Netherlands, six Ukrainian regions previously received over 50 tonnes of power generation equipment, including generators, transformers and insulators. The aid was delivered to the Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Netherlands will provide further €327 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction by 2029