Netherlands will provide further €327 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction by 2029

The Dutch Government plans to allocate a further €327 million to Ukraine for recovery and reconstruction between 2027 and 2029. Together with the funding already earmarked, non-military support for Ukraine during this period will exceed €1.2 billion.

This is set out in the Netherlands’ draft budgets for 2027 in the areas of foreign affairs, foreign trade and development cooperation, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the additional €327 million will be on top of the €878 million that the Netherlands has already earmarked for non-military support for Ukraine in 2027–2029.

The funds are to be allocated, in particular, to the repair and restoration of Ukraine’s energy system and critical infrastructure. Funding is also earmarked for humanitarian aid and support for the private sector.

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The Dutch government has given assurances that the country will continue to provide Ukraine with political, military and financial support in its stand against Russian aggression, coordinating its actions with its partners in the EU and NATO.

"The government is continuing to work on strengthening our security, in particular by supporting Ukraine," said Thomas Berendsen, the Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs.