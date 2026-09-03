Zelenskyy proposed to head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Fedorov to head Recovery Agency

President Zelenskyy has asked Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, to lead the Recovery Agency.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

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"To be honest, I received a very challenging offer—to head the Recovery Agency and take on the responsibility of protecting strategically important facilities throughout Ukraine. But this move does not mean that I will be leaving the Zaporizhzhia region.

"On the contrary, it's a combination of two areas of responsibility. I will continue to work here as co-chair of the Defense Council, and together with my team, I will be responsible for Zaporizhzhia and will scale up our experience to the whole of Ukraine," he said.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drone: apartment building damaged, one person injured. PHOTO

At this time, there is no official decision regarding Fedorov's dismissal or his appointment to a new position.

Ivan Fedorov became head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration in February 2024.

It is known that Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the head of the Reconstruction Agency, submitted his resignation on July 29, 2026. He had held this position since September 2024.