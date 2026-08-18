Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drone: apartment building damaged, one person injured. PHOTO
On the evening of August 18, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. A man was injured in the strike.
According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel.
He said the attack damaged an apartment building. The injured man is receiving the necessary medical assistance.
No further details about the consequences of the strike have been reported so far.
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