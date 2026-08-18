Klitschko reports UAV debris falling at two locations in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district

Debris from a Russian drone fell in the courtyards of two residential buildings in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

UAV debris falls in Kyiv

"Debris from an enemy UAV fell in the courtyard of a five-storey residential building in the Dniprovskyi district. There is no fire. UAVs are still heading towards the capital. Remain in shelters!" Klitschko wrote.

The mayor later reported another instance of debris falling in the courtyard of a residential building at a different address in the same district. No fire broke out there either.

Earlier, it was reported that a drone exploded near a bus stop used by Zaporizhzhia NPP workers, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

See more: Laboratoria and Nash Format publishing houses’ offices and warehouses damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS