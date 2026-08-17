Laboratoria and Nash Format publishing houses’ offices and warehouses damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The offices and warehouse facilities of the Laboratoria and Nash Format publishing houses, located near Pochaina metro station by the book market, were damaged in the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on 16 August.

Laboratoria founder Anton Martynov and the Nash Format publishing house reported this.

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Laboratoria publishing house

"Today, Iskander missiles struck Laboratoria’s office and some of its warehouses in Pochaina, near the book market. We did not manage to move everything we had planned to other warehouses across Ukraine, although you never know where you should relocate to..." Martynov wrote.

He added that shipments from laboratory.ua would temporarily be available only on a limited basis from other warehouses.

See more: Rozum publishing house warehouse in Vyshneve destroyed in Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Nash Format

Nash Format said that the publishing house’s office was damaged in the attack. Parts of the walls in several rooms were blown out, the ceiling was damaged, and furniture was destroyed and displaced.

The employees were not injured. The publishing house’s team is currently assessing the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage.

The publishing house also stressed that this was not the first time Russian strikes had damaged Nash Format’s infrastructure.

See more: Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region on August 5: logistics facilities of Rozetka, Bosch, and BookChef destroyed. PHOTO

On 4 July 2025, the publishing house and online store’s warehouse was damaged in a Russian strike on Kyiv. The blast wave and debris destroyed part of the facade, shattered windows, and damaged the structural floors and warehouse premises, while some of the books were damaged by the strike and firefighting efforts.

The publishing house managed to fully resume operations a month and a half after the attack.

See also: Shell hits the ‘Ranok’ publishing house warehouse in Kharkiv: textbooks on fire. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack

Damage at the "Laboratoria" publishing house











See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Izium: number of injured has risen to 5, with 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS

Damage at the "Nash Format" publishing house













Background

As a reminder, on the night of 16 August, Russia carried out a hostile attack on Kyiv. The strikes caused fires and destruction in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

In particular, a large fire broke out at a market in the Obolonskyi district. Two people were reported injured. At another location, the blast wave caused minor damage to a building without starting a fire. A non-residential building was also hit at another address.