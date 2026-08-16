Market on Pochaivska Street in Kyiv is on fire following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Following a hostile ballistic attack on Kyiv, a market in the Obolonskyi district is on fire. The fire has now been contained to an area of 2,000 square metres.
This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.
Social media reports suggest that Russia attacked the book market on Pochaivska Street.
The State Emergency Service clarified that rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time shelling of the capital in the Obolon and Holosiivskyi districts.
What led up to this?
- As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight: two people were injured, and there was destruction and a large-scale fire at a market in the Obolon district.
- Russian forces also carried out a combined strike on two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and more than 10 were injured.
- On the morning of 16 August, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones, posing a threat to Kyiv. Air defence forces were deployed.
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