Market on Pochaivska Street in Kyiv is on fire following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following a hostile ballistic attack on Kyiv, a market in the Obolonskyi district is on fire. The fire has now been contained to an area of 2,000 square metres.

This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Social media reports suggest that Russia attacked the book market on Pochaivska Street.

Watch more: Enemy struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people injured, destruction and large-scale fire at market in Obolon district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service clarified that rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time shelling of the capital in the Obolon and Holosiivskyi districts.





What led up to this?