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News Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Market on Pochaivska Street in Kyiv is on fire following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following a hostile ballistic attack on Kyiv, a market in the Obolonskyi district is on fire. The fire has now been contained to an area of 2,000 square metres.

This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Social media reports suggest that Russia attacked the book market on Pochaivska Street. 

Watch more: Enemy struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people injured, destruction and large-scale fire at market in Obolon district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service clarified that rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time shelling of the capital in the Obolon and Holosiivskyi districts.

Strike on Pochayna
Strike on Pochayna

What led up to this?

  • As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight: two people were injured, and there was destruction and a large-scale fire at a market in the Obolon district.
  • Russian forces also carried out a combined strike on two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed and more than 10 were injured.
  • On the morning of 16 August, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones, posing a threat to Kyiv. Air defence forces were deployed.

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Kyiv (3116) shoot out (18446) market (27)
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