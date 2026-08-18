Drone explodes near bus stop for Zaporizhzhia NPP workers: one killed, 15 injured

On the morning of 18 August, a drone exploded at a bus stop used by employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). One person was killed.

This was reported by the IAEA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

One person was killed, and 15 others were injured in the explosion.

The victims reportedly include plant employees and "contractor personnel." Three of the injured are in serious condition. The plant’s so-called management described the incident as "the worst event the ZNPP has had to face," the IAEA reported.

The ZNPP industrial zone was also struck. However, no significant damage to equipment was recorded.

Read more: ZNPP has already experienced 26 blackouts: this wears out equipment and increases safety risks, - Energoatom

Grossi’s response

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called on military forces to stop attacks on nuclear facilities and their personnel.

"I call on the military commanders responsible for these actions, as well as all others targeting nuclear power plants and/or their personnel, to immediately cease these unacceptable actions, which are entirely contrary to all principles and pose major risks to nuclear safety and security during a conflict," he said.

Read more: Fire breaks out two kilometres from ZNPP