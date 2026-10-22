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Explosion was heard in Kyiv: Russia launched ballistic missile attack
An explosion was heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force reported that a ballistic missile had been launched toward Kyiv.
Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in the capital.
There are also reports online that the explosion was heard in Brovary.
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