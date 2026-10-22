Occupiers struck market in Lozova in Kharkiv region: two people are reported dead and 17 injured (updated)

Today, 22 October, Russian troops launched an attack on Lozova in the Kharkiv region, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the strike hit a market.

At this stage, according to preliminary data, two people are known to have been killed and 11 injured.



Medical staff, State Emergency Service units and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and surrounding region: one woman killed, four people injured. PHOTO

Updated information

It was later reported that the number of people injured in the Russian strike in Lozova had risen to 17.

Medical teams are providing assistance to all of them. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the site.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the night of 22 October, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and the surrounding region. The strikes resulted in fatalities and injuries, including children.

Read more: Russian forces struck residential area in Kharkiv region: two dead, 11 injured, including children. PHOTOS