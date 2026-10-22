Russia attacked Kharkiv and surrounding region: one woman killed, four people injured. PHOTO

On the night of 22 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and the village of Lymanivka in the Kharkiv region. A woman was killed in the strikes, and four other people were injured, including two children aged 13 and 10.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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In Kharkiv overnight, Russian drones also damaged residential buildings, a shop and cars, whilst lorries caught fire in one of the city’s districts. Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts

In the Slobidskyi district, an outbuilding caught fire, and private homes were also damaged.

In the Osnovianskyi district, a shop, four cars and the windows of a multi-storey residential block were damaged as a result of the attack.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in these districts.





Vehicles were on fire in the Kholodnohirskyi district

Another strike by a Russian drone was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike occurred at a lorry park.

As a result of the attack, four lorries, a trailer and a car caught fire.

There were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike.

A woman was killed and children were injured in the Lozova district

A 42-year-old woman was killed in the village of Lymanivka, Lozova district, as a result of Russian shelling.

Four other people were injured. Among them were two boys aged 13 and 10.

According to Syniehubov, medics provided the necessary assistance to the injured.

Read more: Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: private homes and auto repair shop hit, petrol station damaged, people injured (updated)