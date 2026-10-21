Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: private homes and auto repair shop hit, petrol station damaged, people injured (updated)

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, October 21, due to a ballistic missile threat. A series of loud explosions was heard in the capital.

Censor.NET reports this.

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The Ukrainian Air Force reported several ballistic missiles heading towards the capital.

A red-level air raid alert was issued in the capital at 10:06 p.m., with the first explosions heard at 10:11 p.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote: "Explosions in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack. Stay in shelters!"

According to monitoring reports, Kyiv came under attack from six ballistic missiles. The threat of ballistic missile attacks from Bryansk and Kursk remains.

Update

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, according to preliminary information, private homes in Dniprovskyi district were damaged in the enemy strike.

A petrol station was also damaged at another location in Dniprovskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that people have been injured.

An auto repair shop building and a private home were hit in Dniprovskyi district. Debris struck another private home in the same district. People may be under the rubble. At another location in Dniprovskyi district, debris fell near a petrol station.

Two people are currently known to have been injured in the enemy attack. They are receiving medical assistance.

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