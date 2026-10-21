Kyiv returns to scheduled power outages: situation stabilised – DTEK

Power engineers have stabilised the power supply in Kyiv.

DTEK reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the statement, power engineers have managed to stabilise the situation in Kyiv following the attacks.

The capital is returning to scheduled power outages.

Read more: On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"

Background

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power outages were being implemented in parts of Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts on Ukrenergo’s instructions.

Read more: On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"