Kyiv returns to scheduled power outages: situation stabilised – DTEK
Power engineers have stabilised the power supply in Kyiv.
DTEK reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the statement, power engineers have managed to stabilise the situation in Kyiv following the attacks.
The capital is returning to scheduled power outages.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that emergency power outages were being implemented in parts of Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts on Ukrenergo’s instructions.
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