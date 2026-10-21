Russian forces struck residential area in Kharkiv region: two dead, 11 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region, resulting in the deaths of two people. Eleven people were injured, including two children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

The residential area of the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv district was hit.

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"Private houses and outbuildings have been destroyed and damaged. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble of one of the houses," the statement reads.

At another address, a fire broke out in an outbuilding.

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"Despite the threat of further strikes, rescue workers, bomb disposal experts, dog handlers and community rescue officers were working at the sites of the attacks," the State Emergency Service added.

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