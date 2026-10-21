Night-time drone attack on Uman: hypermarket, house and hotel hit; there are injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 20 October, Russian forces attacked the Cherkasy region with strike drones. The enemy targeted Uman.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, in the middle of the night, Russia directed attack drones at the city.

Damage has been recorded at several locations. Final figures will be available following a thorough assessment.

Read more: Russian attack on Uman and Cherkasy: five people injured, high-rise building damaged. PHOTOS

House destroyed

According to the Regional Military Administration, it is currently known that a private house was destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. The fire there has already been extinguished. One person was injured. Paramedics provided assistance at the scene. The man refused hospitalisation.

Strike on a hypermarket

Enemy drones also struck a hypermarket building and its grounds, causing a fire there as well.

At another location, a hotel was damaged by the blast wave.









All relevant services are on the scene.

Read more: Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region; fire broke out

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian Federation’s army continued its attacks on Uman this morning. It struck civilian infrastructure with "Geran" jet-powered drones.

There is damage at two additional locations.

Around 8 a.m., a drone crashed on the grounds of Uman National University. According to preliminary reports, windows in a dormitory and a residential building were damaged.

An hour later, a Russian drone struck a private home. A woman was injured. She is currently in the hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care.







All necessary services are operational. An emergency response headquarters has been established to address the consequences of military emergencies.