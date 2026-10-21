Russian strike on Kremenchuk: strike on building at Ostrohradskyi University. Child is among injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

According to updated information, two people have been injured as a result of a strike on the M. Ostrohradskyi Kremenchuk National University.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, one person is in a moderately serious condition. A 16-year-old child was also injured. They have been diagnosed with a concussion and a head injury. The child has been admitted to hospital.

The strike hit one of the university’s teaching blocks. The fire has been extinguished.

Further details are being confirmed.

See more: In Poltava, enemy drone crashed near school: three people were injured. PHOTOS

According to the State Emergency Service, three people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Poltava region.















In Kremenchuk, the fifth floor of a teaching block caught fire following an enemy strike on the grounds of Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University.

Two people are reported to have been injured. A 16-year-old child was also injured and has been hospitalised.

In Poltava, shelling caused fires in an administrative building and a warehouse.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are working at the scenes.

What led up to this?

It was reported earlier that the Russians had struck an educational institution in Kremenchuk with a drone: one person was injured and a fire broke out.

Read more: Strike on residential area in Kremenchuk: two dead, 47 injured. High-rise buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS