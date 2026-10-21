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News Shelling of Rivne region
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Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on "Epicentr" in Rivne region: four people injured, fire has already been extinguished. PHOTOS

Four people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on a hypermarket in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As reported, on 20 October, Russian troops repeatedly attacked one of the region’s hypermarkets. A large-scale fire broke out.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the high fire load and the threat of further strikes. Rescue workers were forced to retreat to safe areas.

See more: Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO

Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno
Strike on the epicentre in Dubno

Four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalised.

The fire has now been extinguished

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire has been extinguished. Forty-six rescue workers and 13 units of State Emergency Service equipment were deployed to tackle the blaze.

See more: Enemy shelling of business in Rivne region: two people injured, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that on 20 October, the enemy struck a shopping centre in the Rivne region: three people were injured and a fire broke out.

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shoot out (19443) Epicentr (17) Rivne region (220)
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