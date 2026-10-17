Enemy shelling of business in Rivne region: two people injured, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling at a factory in the Rivne region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
A fire broke out
A fire broke out on the premises of one of the industrial sites in the Rivne region following yet another Russian strike.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
There are casualties
According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured.
What led up to it
- It was reported the day before that one of Rivne’s lyceums was hit during a massive Russian attack on the Rivne region. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
- One person was killed and two others were injured in another attack on Rivne.
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