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News Shelling of Rivne region
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Enemy shelling of business in Rivne region: two people injured, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling at a factory in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out

A fire broke out on the premises of one of the industrial sites in the Rivne region following yet another Russian strike.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

See more: Russians attack lyceum in Rivne during massive strike on region – Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October
Shelling of the Rivne region on 17 October

There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured.

See more: Enemy attacks Rivne: one person killed, two others injured. PHOTOS (updated)

What led up to it

  • It was reported the day before that one of Rivne’s lyceums was hit during a massive Russian attack on the Rivne region. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
  • One person was killed and two others were injured in another attack on Rivne.

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shoot out (19443) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1134) Rivne region (220)
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