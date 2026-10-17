Enemy shelling of business in Rivne region: two people injured, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling at a factory in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out

A fire broke out on the premises of one of the industrial sites in the Rivne region following yet another Russian strike.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

See more: Russians attack lyceum in Rivne during massive strike on region – Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS

















There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured.

See more: Enemy attacks Rivne: one person killed, two others injured. PHOTOS (updated)

What led up to it