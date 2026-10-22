Finland allocates €2 million to Ukraine for food aid and winter preparations

Finland has announced €2 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The funds will provide food for people living in frontline areas, support internally displaced people and help with preparations for winter.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

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Of the total, €1 million will go to the UN World Food Programme. Working with local partners, it will deliver food packages and other essential supplies to frontline communities.

Another €1 million will go to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The funds are intended, among other things, to help internally displaced people and those evacuated from dangerous areas.

Both organisations will also provide Ukrainians with essential assistance ahead of winter.

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