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Russian forces struck Dnipro: over 10 homes damaged, fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian invaders have attacked a residential area in Dnipro.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Several fires broke out in the private housing sector as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," the statement said.
It later emerged that firefighters had extinguished a fire in a private house.
In total, more than 10 homes were damaged. No one was injured.
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