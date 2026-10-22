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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russian forces struck Dnipro: over 10 homes damaged, fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have attacked a residential area in Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Several fires broke out in the private housing sector as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," the statement said.

It later emerged that firefighters had extinguished a fire in a private house.

In total, more than 10 homes were damaged. No one was injured.

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?
The attack on Dnipro on 22 October: what is known about the consequences?

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Dnipro (921) shoot out (19491) Dnipropetrovsk region (1691) Dniprovskyy district (378)
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