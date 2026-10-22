Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that handing over Kramatorsk and Sloviansk to Russia would pose enormous risks for Ukraine, as the enemy would be able to advance further and capture a significant number of Ukrainian cities.

The head of state made this statement on the podcast The Diary Of A CEO, according to Censor.NET.

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"Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka… And this leads straight to the Dnipropetrovsk region, to… Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih—that’s my hometown. Nikopol is an industrial hub, an engineering hub, a manufacturing hub. This is our country’s economy," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy called it a major risk to cede this part of Ukraine to Russia.

"This is our nation’s heavily fortified defense, right here… And if we give them these cities of ours, the risk is enormous. If he wants to go further, he will be able to capture a huge number of our cities," he added.

Read more: Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy struck critical infrastructure facility