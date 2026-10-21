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News Attack on Dnipro
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Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy struck critical infrastructure facility

Attack on Dnipro on October 21

On the afternoon of October 21, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

As noted, information about the victims is currently being verified.

"The threat to the city continues. Remain in safe places until the air raid alarm is lifted," the regional governor said.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Enemy has attacked Dnipro: fire has broken out, two dead, four wounded; one man is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO

This news story will be updated

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Dnipro (919) shoot out (19465) Dnipropetrovsk region (1689) Dniprovskyy district (377)
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