Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi: seriously wounded woman died in hospital

A woman who suffered severe injuries as a result of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi on October 19 has died.

This was announced by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"It is with deep sorrow that I report that the heart of a woman who suffered severe injuries as a result of the Russian attack on the regional center on October 19 stopped beating last night. She was 54 years old. My sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the statement reads.

It is noted that medical personnel did everything possible to save her life, but her injuries proved to be too severe.

Read more: Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi: two women killed, injuries reported, enterprises and house damaged (updated)

"Russian terrorists continue to bring death and suffering to Ukrainian soil, killing civilians, destroying families, and leaving loved ones with unspeakable grief," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Background

As a reminder, on the evening of October 19, as a result of yet another Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi, damage was reported to several industrial facilities, a private home, and a car. It was reported that two women were killed, and there were also other casualties.

See more: Occupiers attack Ukrnafta petrol station in Khmelnytskyi region: employee wounded. PHOTOS