Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi: two women killed, injuries reported, enterprises and house damaged (updated)

On the evening of October 19, another Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged several industrial enterprises, a private house and a car. People were killed and injured.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn.

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Destruction in Khmelnytskyi

There is no information about the victims.

As a result of the attack, several industrial plants have sustained damage.

A house in a residential area in one of the neighbourhoods has been damaged.

The car has been damaged.

"All the services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack," said Symchyshyn.

He also thanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defence units for their work.

See more: Russia has destroyed Epicentr’s last major logistics centre: 85 per cent of goods have been burnt in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTO

Power cuts

We are experiencing power cuts due to damage to the power lines. The electricity suppliers are gradually restoring power to all customers. All other utility services are being provided in full.

Updated information

"Unfortunately, a person was found dead during a search operation in a private house. My condolences to their family. The search operation continues," Symchyshyn wrote.

As the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration previously reported, three people also sustained injuries of varying severity.

Update

At 8:28 p.m., Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Tiurin reported that the death toll had risen to two.

"Unfortunately, the search and rescue operation ended tragically. The body of a second person killed in the Russian attack has been found. Two women born in 1926 and 1954 were killed," the statement reads.

Russian strikes have also disrupted electricity supplies in the Shepetivka and Khmelnytskyi districts.