Germany has no data on possible delays in Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine – German Defence Ministry

Germany has no information of its own about possible delays in the delivery of guided missiles for Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

The German Federal Ministry of Defence said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Details

"The German federal government has no information of its own about possible delays in the delivery of Patriot guided missiles," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that Ukraine had previously strongly advocated continuing purchases through the PURL mechanism, which enables it to obtain critical US-made weapons.

It added that Germany supports the purchase of Patriot missiles for Ukraine through two separate channels: bilateral financing of a contract with US manufacturer Raytheon and the PURL mechanism.

Read more: Europe has enough Patriot missiles for Ukraine to get through winter – Zelenskyy

Background

Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine had received three times fewer air defence missiles from its partners this year than in 2025, with fighting in the Middle East cited as the official reason.

The Financial Times reported that Trump had refused to provide 300 Patriot missiles to preserve US stocks amid the war against Iran. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles a month in winter.

Media reports said that Hegseth was delaying the transfer to Ukraine of a large batch of Patriot missiles paid for by allies.

Read more: Greece is not ready to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine; we must not undermine our own defence – Mitsotakis