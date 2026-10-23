Democratic victory in U.S. is unlikely to change Trump’s policy toward Ukraine, - Politico

A Democratic victory in the U.S. midterm elections is unlikely to change President Donald Trump’s policy toward Ukraine. Even if the Democrats win a majority in one or both chambers of Congress, the U.S. president will retain significant authority over foreign policy.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in an article by Politico.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A Democratic victory won’t stop Trump

According to current and former U.S. and foreign officials, the results of the November midterm elections are unlikely to significantly limit Trump’s actions abroad, particularly with regard to Ukraine.

Congress’s new powers will not take effect until early next year. Until then, the president will still have several months to make decisions regarding Ukraine.

Trump also retains the right to veto and can ignore Congress’s demands. Furthermore, the U.S. president has more leeway to act independently in international politics than in domestic affairs.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, predicts that following his party’s potential defeat, Trump may act even more aggressively.

"He’s going to be angrier," Murphy said.

Read more: It is unfair and unacceptable for Trump to blame me for war Russia started – Zelenskyy

Europe is advised to prepare for a tougher U.S. policy

According to the senator, other countries should not expect the Republican Party to abandon Trump’s political course—particularly his attitude toward allies—once his presidency ends.

Murphy believes that Ukraine, the European Union, and other countries may face actions from a politically weakened Trump, who will try to push his own agenda even more aggressively.

He urged governments to start preparing now for various scenarios, even those that currently seem unlikely.

Earlier, Trump stated that Zelenskyy must want to end the war; otherwise, the consequences would be "very bad."

Read more: Trump: War in Ukraine is "closer to ending than ever before"