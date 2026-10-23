Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830 in past 24 hours) personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,501 artillery systems, and 25,597 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,574,620 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830) personnel

Weapons and military equipment:

Tanks: 12,439

Armored fighting vehicles: 25,597 (+3)

Artillery systems: 51,501 (+54)

Multiple launch rocket systems: 2,230 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,720 (+1)

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 3,003 (+6)

Operational-tactical UAVs: 577,209 (+2,067)

Cruise missiles: 5,138

Naval Equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Logistics equipment:

Vehicles and tanker trucks: 166,088 (+447)

Special-purpose vehicles: 4,851 (+5).

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,250 invaders wounded or killed in single day! Russia’s total combat losses since the start of the war amount to approximately 1,572,790 personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,447 artillery systems, and 25,594 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS