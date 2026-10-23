Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830 in past 24 hours) personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,501 artillery systems, and 25,597 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,574,620 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 23, 2026, are estimated to be:
Personnel:
- approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830) personnel
Weapons and military equipment:
- Tanks: 12,439
- Armored fighting vehicles: 25,597 (+3)
- Artillery systems: 51,501 (+54)
- Multiple launch rocket systems: 2,230 (+1)
- Air defense systems: 1,720 (+1)
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
Unmanned Systems and Missiles:
- Ground-based robotic systems: 3,003 (+6)
- Operational-tactical UAVs: 577,209 (+2,067)
- Cruise missiles: 5,138
Naval Equipment:
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
Logistics equipment:
- Vehicles and tanker trucks: 166,088 (+447)
- Special-purpose vehicles: 4,851 (+5).
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