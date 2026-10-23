Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" plane catches fire at Japan airport

On October 22, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a fire broke out on a Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" cargo plane at Japan's Chubu International Airport. The incident occurred as the aircraft was landing.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Japanese broadcasting company NHK.

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A fire broke out as a cargo plane was landing at Tübingen International Airport. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

The fire was quickly extinguished

Air traffic controllers noticed signs of a fire in time, after which emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze. The plane was able to taxi to the parking area under its own power.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Due to an emergency, the airport's runway was temporarily closed for 15 minutes for an inspection. After the inspection, the airport resumed normal operations.

The cause of the fire and the condition of the aircraft are being investigated

At this time, there is no information about the nature of the cargo or possible damage to the aircraft. Antonov Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.

It is known that flights by this aircraft to Tübingen Airport began about a month ago.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Antonov Airlines moved its main operational base to Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany.

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