Ahead of the November U.S. congressional elections, Donald Trump is stepping up pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and softening his rhetoric toward Vladimir Putin. The U.S. president’s decision may be influenced by domestic economic problems and a desire to demonstrate diplomatic success to voters.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports on this.

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"How can this turnaround be explained? The midterm elections scheduled for November may provide a clue," the publication notes.

Trump is seeking to ease economic pressure ahead of the election

According to Reuters, rising energy prices and Americans’ dissatisfaction with the cost of living have become major factors in U.S. domestic policy. Trump has once again drawn attention to the war in Ukraine in recent days, stating that ending it through negotiations could ease the economic pressure on Americans.

The U.S. president expressed hope that the war might be closer to ending than ever before and stated his desire to put an end to the loss of life and destruction.

At the same time, as Reuters notes, even a potential peace agreement is unlikely to have a significant impact on prices for American consumers before Election Day.

The publication suggests that Trump may be counting on a diplomatic settlement as a way to demonstrate foreign policy success to voters and improve his own political prospects.

Washington has eased sanctions against Russian fuel

One of the steps taken by the Trump administration was to temporarily ease restrictions on Russian diesel fuel. According to Reuters, this decision is linked to agreements under which Russia is to increase its supply of diesel to global markets.

Moscow remains one of the major oil suppliers and has not ruled out broader economic cooperation with the United States.

Trump is also considering the possibility of meeting with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month. According to the information cited in the article, Zelenskyy may not attend this meeting.

These moves have raised concerns in Kyiv and among some of Ukraine's European allies, as they signal a shift from Trump's previous critical rhetoric toward the Russian president.

Trump Blames Ukraine for Rising Gas Prices

In recent weeks, the U.S. president has criticized Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, claiming that they are contributing to the rise in global diesel prices.

At the same time, market analysts cited by Reuters attribute a significant portion of the price increase to disruptions in energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. These disruptions are a consequence of the U.S. war against Iran.

Trump also stated that Ukraine needs a new leader and claimed that Russia is treating Ukraine "normally."

Steve Witkoff, an envoy for the U.S. president, drew further criticism by calling Putin a "humanitarian" following the release of a retired American teacher who had been detained in Russia since 2022.

Americans are dissatisfied with the cost of living

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, about 78% of Americans believe that Trump's policies are at least partly to blame for rising prices. The cost of living remains one of the top concerns for voters in both major U.S. political parties.

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At the same time, as Reuters points out, shifting the blame for inflation onto external circumstances is not a new phenomenon in American politics. In 2022, on the eve of the midterm congressional elections, Democratic President Joe Biden linked rising gas prices to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is concerned about changes in U.S. policy

Amid Washington’s shift in rhetoric, Kyiv has also faced challenges in using American technology. In particular, disruptions in the operation of SpaceX’s Starshield satellite system—which Ukraine uses for military communications and drone operations—have limited the capabilities of Ukrainian forces.

Reuters also notes that Zelenskyy has come under increasing pressure from Trump, who is insisting on a peace agreement with Russia.

During a meeting with U.S. lawmakers visiting Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that Washington’s recent decisions are difficult to explain.

According to Reuters, the combination of election calculations, economic problems in the U.S., and Trump’s desire to reach an agreement with Putin is creating additional uncertainty for Ukraine as winter approaches and further negotiations on ending the war get underway.

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