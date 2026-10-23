Russia and US want to hold friendly football match between their national teams

The Russian Football Union is in talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation about holding a friendly match.

This was stated by Maxim Mitrofanov, secretary general of the Russian Football Union (RFU), in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As you know, we never comment on negotiations regarding the hosting of matches until final agreements have been reached and documents have been signed.

"We are considering the possibility of playing a match against the U.S. national team; we have spoken with the federation about this on several occasions, but it is still too early to assess the outcome of these discussions. I can say that the situation is quite positive at the moment," he said.

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What led up to this?

Earlier, Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. Special Representative for Global Partnerships, did not rule out the possibility of matches between Russian and American teams, particularly in soccer and hockey.

"I would like to see a soccer match between the United States and Russia. Featuring the national teams, if circumstances permit," Zampolli said.

As is well known, Russia’s national teams were suspended from international tournaments organized by FIFA and UEFA following the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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