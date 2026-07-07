IOC recommends lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes imposed since 2022

On July 7, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), which had been in effect since October 2023. It also cancelled recommendations restricting the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions.

This is stated in an IOC press release, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the decision

According to the official statement by the IOC Executive Board, the decision was made in view of the fact that the Russian Olympic Committee had excluded from its membership regional sports organizations from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and had confirmed in writing that it would not carry out any activities there.

The International Olympic Committee also recommended lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes that had been in place after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Each international federation will now decide independently whether to allow Russians to take part in sporting competitions under their national symbols.

From now on, all Russian athletes planning to return to international tournaments will only be required to follow standard procedures, including meeting general anti-doping requirements. The question of whether Russians will be allowed to use the state flag, national anthem, tricolour colours or other symbols during future Olympic Games remains open for now — the IOC promised to make the relevant decision "at the appropriate time."

Read more: IOC restores Heraskevych’s accreditation for Olympics-2026 but not right to compete

Ban on government officials remains

Despite serious concessions for Russian athletes, some restrictions will still remain in force. In particular, the IOC confirmed its intention not to hold any international tournaments under its auspices on Russian territory and also completely banned Russian government representatives, ministers, or officials from being invited to any Olympic events.

At the same time, the organization’s leadership tried to reassure Ukrainian society, noting that its political position condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had not changed and that financial and moral support for the Ukrainian Olympic community would continue.

"The IOC has to navigate the complex realities and consequences of the current geopolitical context. Against the backdrop of growing global instability and conflicts, the IOC must uphold its mission to preserve a value-based and truly global sports platform that gives hope to the world," the press release summarized.

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Step-by-step retreat from sanctions