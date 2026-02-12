IOC restores Heraskevych’s accreditation for Olympics-2026 but not right to compete

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych will be able to remain at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina despite being banned from competing.

This was reported on the website of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Censor.NET reports.

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After a "very respectful conversation" with the Ukrainian athlete, IOC chief Kirsty Coventry asked the chair of the Disciplinary Commission to review the decision to revoke Heraskevych’s accreditation. The commission chair granted the request.

Thus, Vladyslav retains the right to remain at the Games as an accredited person, but he has not been cleared to compete.

Read more: Zelenskyy supported Heraskevych after his disqualification at 2026 Olympics: "Sport does not mean forgetfulness"

Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics

On 9 February, the athlete appeared for the first time at an official training session wearing a helmet decorated with black and white photographs of athletes who died as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After that, it became known that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Heraskevych to compete in this helmet and suggested replacing it with a black bandage or ribbon without personalisation.

Heraskevych's reaction: the athlete showed up for the next training session wearing the same helmet that the IOC had banned.

On 12 February, the IOC announced Heraskevych's disqualification.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards Heraskevych Order of Freedom: for selfless service to Ukrainian people