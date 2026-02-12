Zelenskyy supported Heraskevych after his disqualification at 2026 Olympics: "Sport does not mean forgetfulness"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He wrote about this in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Zelenskyy, the athlete's helmet with portraits of deceased Ukrainian athletes is a sign of remembrance and respect, not a violation of the rules. "Sport does not mean forgetfulness, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of the aggressor," the president said.

He added that it is Russia that systematically violates Olympic principles, using the time of the Olympics for war. The president recalled Russia's aggression in 2008, 2014, 2022 and 2026, as well as the deaths of 660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches during the full-scale war.

Read more: IOC did not limit Heraskevych, but its own reputation, - Sybiha

"Thirteen Russians are currently participating in the Olympics under 'neutral' flags, but they publicly support aggression against Ukraine. They are the ones who deserve to be disqualified," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The president expressed his pride in Heraskevych: "Having courage is more than having medals."

Read more: IOC disqualified not Vlad, but all of Ukraine. Memory of Ukrainian heroes is not for sale, - coach

Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics

On 9 February, the athlete appeared for the first time at an official training session wearing a helmet decorated with black and white photographs of athletes who died as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After that, it became known that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Heraskevych to compete in this helmet and suggested replacing it with a black bandage or ribbon without personalisation.

Heraskevych's reaction: the athlete showed up for the next training session wearing the same helmet that the IOC had banned.

On 12 February, the IOC announced Heraskevych's disqualification.

Read more: "Memory is not violation": Ukrainian defenders launched flash mob in support of Heraskevych. PHOTOS