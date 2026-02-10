Heraskevych goes out for Olympic training in "helmet of memory" despite IOC ban

Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, despite a ban by the International Olympic Committee, returned to training on the Olympic track wearing a "helmet of memory" featuring photos of athletes killed by Russia.

This was reported byCensor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

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Heraskevych continues to stand by his position

Heraskevych’s "helmet of memory" features more than 20 athletes who were killed by Russia during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among them are children who were taking their first steps in sports.

The helmet featuring athletes who died because of the war was created by Kyiv-based artist Iryna Prots.

Read more: Heraskevych banned from wearing helmet with photos of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia at Olympics: Zelenskyy responds to IOC decision

Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics

As a reminder, on February 9, the athlete took to an official training session for the first time wearing the helmet, which had black-and-white photos of athletes who died as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After that, it became known that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Heraskevych to compete wearing this helmet and suggested replacing it with a black armband or ribbon without personalization.

Read more: FIFA President Infantino wants to lift ban on Russia’s participation in international tournaments