IOC disqualified Heraskevych before first race

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych said that he was disqualified before the first race of the 2026 Olympics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

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What is known?

The athlete himself announced his disqualification.

A correspondent for Suspilne reported that Heraskevych had received the IBSF's decision on his disqualification:

"The skeleton competition jury at the Olympic Games has ruled on Vladyslav Heraskevych's case regarding the violation of Olympic rules on athletes expressing [their views].

He will wear a helmet that, according to IOC rules, violates Article 50: allegedly violating some political appeals. Vladyslav Heraskevych has been removed from the start list."

Explanation from the IOC

The IOC officially confirmed the disqualification.

They explained that the decision was made after Heraskevych refused to comply with the IOC's guidelines on self-expression by athletes. This was due to his helmet, which allegedly did not comply with the rules.

The IOC said that the Ukrainian skeleton racer met with IOC President Kirsty Coventry in the morning, but no consensus was reached.

See more: "Memory is not violation": Ukrainian defenders launched flash mob in support of Heraskevych. PHOTOS

Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics

We would like to remind you that on February 9, the athlete took part in official training for the first time wearing a helmet decorated with black-and-white photographs of athletes who died as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After that, it became known that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Heraskevych to compete in this helmet, but suggested replacing it with a black bandage or ribbon without personalization.

Heraskevych's reaction: the athlete came to the next training session wearing the same helmet that had been banned by the IOC.

Read more: Heraskevych may display "helmet of remembrance" after his performance, but not during race, - IOC