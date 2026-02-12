"Memory is not violation": Ukrainian defenders launched flash mob in support of Heraskevych

Defenders of the Defence Forces supported the Ukrainian Olympic team, which reminds the world of all the athletes killed by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the photo was published on the social media accounts of the Defence Forces and the General Staff.

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Support for Ukrainian athletes

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who, despite the International Olympic Committee's disapproval, continues to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games wearing a "memorial helmet" with images of athletes killed in the war.

Ukrainian defenders launched a flash mob, holding stickers with the words "Remembrance is not violation" or "Memory is not a violation. "

Soldiers from the 8th Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich and the 144th Special Forces Centre, the 3rd Special Forces Regiment named after Sviatoslav the Brave, the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already joined the campaign.

Read more: Heraskevych may display "helmet of remembrance" after his performance, but not during race, - IOC

















Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics

On 9 February, the athlete appeared for the first time at an official training session wearing a helmet decorated with black and white photographs of athletes who died as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After that, it became known that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Heraskevych to compete in this helmet and suggested replacing it with a black bandage or ribbon without personalisation.

Heraskevych's reaction: the athlete showed up for the next training session wearing the same helmet that the IOC had banned.

Read more: Heraskevych banned from wearing helmet with photos of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia at Olympics: Zelenskyy responds to IOC decision