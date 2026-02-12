IOC did not limit Heraskevych, but its own reputation, - Sybiha

Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha strongly condemned the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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"The IOC banned not a Ukrainian athlete, but its own reputation. Future generations will remember this as a moment of shame. He simply wanted to honor the memory of athletes who died in the war. There is nothing wrong with that according to any rules or ethics," Sibiga wrote.

He also stressed that the IOC had systematically failed to respond to violations by Russia, which launched three military invasions during the Olympic truce, implemented a large-scale state doping program, killed 650 Ukrainian athletes, and damaged 800 sports facilities in Ukraine.

Watch more: IOC disqualified Heraskevych before first race. VIDEO

The minister noted that in the case of Russians, it is they who should be banned, rather than allowing the honor and memory of the victims to be restricted. According to Sybiha, Heraskevych did not betray the memory of Ukrainian athletes and coaches, showing integrity and courage.

"If the Olympic creed states that the most important thing is not victory but participation, then the IOC has completely betrayed it by not allowing Geraskevich to take part in the competition," he added.

Read more: Heraskevych may display "helmet of remembrance" after his performance, but not during race, - IOC

Vladyslav Heraskevych and the helmet scandal at the 2026 Olympics