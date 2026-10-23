SSU has detained veteran of Russian Armed Forces who sought to obtain Ukrainian passport to travel to EU. PHOTOS

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit detained a woman from Donetsk in Volyn who, in February 2022, joined Russian armed groups and fought against Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The suspect was caught at the ‘Domanove’ international road border crossing whilst attempting to enter Ukraine from Belarus to renew her Ukrainian passport.

Once the document had been renewed, the suspect hoped to travel unhindered to one of the European Union countries to take up permanent residence.

As the investigation revealed, prior to the outbreak of the full-scale war, the woman had worked as a nurse at the Donetsk Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital.

In late February 2022, she voluntarily joined the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the aggressor state.

Whilst serving in the Russian army, the suspect was promoted to the rank of ‘sergeant’ and remained in the service of the Russian forces until August 2024.

Subsequently, after being discharged from the Russian Federation’s armed forces, the suspect decided to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast for the EU.

In order to enter the European Union, the woman needed to renew her Ukrainian passport, which is why she travelled to our country.

SSU officers documented the suspect crossing the state border and detained her at a hotel in Kovel, where she was staying temporarily.

During a search, she was found to be in possession of a Russian passport, Russian military service records, a veteran’s certificate from the aggressor state, and roubles.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the detainee that she was suspected of treason.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





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