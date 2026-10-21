Another traitor, who, acting on orders from Russian Federation, guided air strikes on Kramatorsk, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on evidence gathered by counter-intelligence officers and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, a Russian agent – whom the SSU exposed in January this year whilst he was coordinating enemy attacks on defenders in the Donetsk region – has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

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Details

As the investigation revealed, the perpetrator directed Russian super-heavy guided aerial bombs and long-range artillery at Ukrainian military bases in the Kramatorsk area.

It has been established that the intelligence operation was carried out by a local labourer who was working for one of the Russian Federation’s armed groups fighting on the eastern front.

In order to persuade the man to cooperate, the Russian agents enlisted the help of an acquaintance of his from the Russian Federation, to whom he had spoken of his hopes for the capture of the entire Donetsk region.

After being recruited, the agent operated under the direction of a ‘liaison officer’ – a Russian military officer who passed on the information he had obtained to his commander.

Following his instructions, the traitor monitored the Defence Forces’ fortifications and firing positions. He disguised these reconnaissance missions as trips to Kramatorsk to do odd jobs.

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The agent passed the data he had gathered to the enemy via a messaging app in the form of screenshots showing the coordinates of military installations on Google Maps.

To verify his information, the Russian forces first sent up reconnaissance drones and, if the ‘target’ was confirmed, prepared an attack.

SSU officers arrested the traitor at his home. At the same time, Defence Forces locations in the area where the aggressor country was conducting espionage activities were secured.

During a search of the suspect’s premises, two smartphones were seized which he had used to maintain covert contact with the enemy.

On the basis of evidence provided by the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty of treason.