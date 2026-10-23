Austria has declared three Russian diplomats and representative to OSCE *personae non gratae*

Austria has declared four Russian diplomats persona non grata on suspicion of espionage. They must leave the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication Heute, citing the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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According to Austrian security services, three diplomats were working at the Russian Embassy in Vienna and were engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

The fourth diplomat was a member of the Russian delegation on military security and arms control at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

All four were declared persona non grata in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. They are required to leave Austrian territory.

What led up to this?

In the United Kingdom, 24-year-old Royal Navy sailor Teddy Young was accused of attempting to pass on confidential information about the country's defense and intelligence to Russia.

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