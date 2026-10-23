Government announces final changes to mobilisation exemptions. LIST

On 23 October, Ukraine’s government finalised changes to the system of mobilisation exemptions for employees liable for military service. The maximum exemption rate will no longer be 100%, with full workforce exemptions available only to businesses that fulfil a mobilisation commitment.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Purpose of the changes

According to Koretskyi, the main objective is to establish fair and clear rules for everyone working in the rear and, above all, for those fighting.

He noted that the number of people with mobilisation exemptions increases by tens of thousands every month, while those defending the country for a fifth year must have the opportunity to return home from military service.

Read more: Economy Ministry plans to cut defense industry mobilization exemption quota from 100% to 85% – Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry

What exactly is changing

Businesses’ critical status will be separated from economic indicators. Sectors that make a real contribution to defence and the economy should be considered critical: the defence industry, energy, communications, logistics, housing and utility services, and others. According to the prime minister, nothing will change for them, while sectoral and regional criteria for critical status will be updated and reviewed for potential abuse.

Sectors that make a real contribution to defence and the economy should be considered critical: the defence industry, energy, communications, logistics, housing and utility services, and others. According to the prime minister, nothing will change for them, while sectoral and regional criteria for critical status will be updated and reviewed for potential abuse. The maximum will no longer be 100%. Koretskyi said that the maximum mobilisation exemption rate, including for the energy sector and defence industry, will no longer be 100%. Unconditional full exemptions, he said, are unfair to those serving and create opportunities for abuse: some companies were established specifically to obtain exemptions, turning the practice into a business. At the same time, he assured that the operations of those producing weapons or maintaining critical infrastructure would not be undermined: if more exemptions are needed to maintain uninterrupted operations, a business will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Centre.

Koretskyi said that the maximum mobilisation exemption rate, including for the energy sector and defence industry, will no longer be 100%. Unconditional full exemptions, he said, are unfair to those serving and create opportunities for abuse: some companies were established specifically to obtain exemptions, turning the practice into a business. At the same time, he assured that the operations of those producing weapons or maintaining critical infrastructure would not be undermined: if more exemptions are needed to maintain uninterrupted operations, a business will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Centre. Accountability for evasion. The Ministry of Defence is tightening penalties for evading military service. The rules, Koretskyi stressed, must be the same for everyone.

The Ministry of Defence is tightening penalties for evading military service. The rules, Koretskyi stressed, must be the same for everyone. 100% exemptions subject to a mobilisation commitment. The government is preparing a mechanism under which a business will be able to secure exemptions for its entire workforce if it regularly facilitates voluntary enlistment by a proportion of its employees.

Read more: Revising mobilisation exemptions will have only short-term effect on mobilisation – MP Fediienko

"It is essential that a person knows where they are going and for how long. Their job and salary will be retained," Koretskyi said.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Economy will work out the terms together with businesses. The government aims to approve a transparent and effective mechanism by 1 December.

"No one will be looking for anyone on the streets"

According to the prime minister, this will give those at the front confidence that rotation is possible, while those entering military service will know they are serving for a clearly defined period.

"The ultimate goal is for no one to be looking for anyone on the streets. There must be a clear system in which everyone knows their rights and obligations," Koretskyi said.

Will mobilisation be stepped up?

The prime minister added that these decisions do not mean mobilisation will be stepped up tomorrow: their primary purpose is to bring order to the exemption system and eliminate abuse. At the same time, he said, the state and society must be prepared for any developments, including increased mobilisation in Russia.

Read more: NAUDI appeals to prime minister to prevent reduction in defense industry’s mobilization exemption quota and organize meeting with industry representatives