Suspicious object found near Ukrainian Embassy in Washington: checks reveal no threat – Foreign Ministry (updated)

On Friday, 23 October, a suspicious object was found near the entrance to the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. Staff and visitors were temporarily evacuated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known about the incident?

"To ensure the safety of embassy staff and visitors, a decision was made to temporarily evacuate the premises and cordon off the area. US law enforcement officers and bomb disposal specialists were called and are currently conducting the necessary checks," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the embassy would work with the US authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The ministry added that the consular section would resume operations once the checks were completed.

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Update

The Foreign Ministry later reported that US law enforcement officers had completed their examination of the suspicious object. It posed no threat.

"Following the examination, US law enforcement officers said that the object found near the embassy posed no threat, and the area around the diplomatic mission has been reopened," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that visitor services would resume shortly.