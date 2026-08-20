Ukrainians advised to obtain border-crossing stamp due to new EU temporary protection rules

The Embassy of Ukraine in Germany has advised Ukrainian citizens, regardless of gender, to carry proof that they legally crossed the border in light of the European Union’s new temporary protection rules.

This is stated in a post published by the embassy on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Embassy’s recommendation

"In the context of the EU’s introduction of new rules for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens, and in order to minimise potential problems when applying for temporary protection in EU member states, Ukrainian citizens, regardless of gender or age, are advised when leaving Ukraine to obtain a passport stamp or mark from Ukrainian border guards confirming their departure from Ukraine," the diplomatic mission said.

Read more: "This falls under jurisdiction of foreign states," "Servant of People" Merezhko comments on reports that Ukrainian women in EU may be required to present Reserve+

How to confirm a border crossing

Ukrainians who are already abroad and require official information concerning the date and fact of their border crossing can request documents through the Main Centre for Processing Special Information of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The embassy added that further clarifications on the matter would soon be published on the official resources of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions.

Background

On 4 August 2026, the EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens for another year, until 4 March 2028.

The decision stipulates that temporary protection should be granted to Ukrainian citizens who fulfil their military service obligations in accordance with Ukrainian law.

Applicants may therefore be asked to provide a document confirming their military status or their right to leave Ukraine. The EU rules list the Reserve+ application among such documents.

The provision applies to both men and women and does not affect people who already held temporary protection in the relevant EU country as of 30 July and have continuously maintained that status.

Read more: EU may begin denying protection to Ukrainians subject to military conscription in few weeks, - media