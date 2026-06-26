EU may begin denying protection to Ukrainians subject to military conscription in few weeks, - media

In just a few weeks, the European Commission’s proposal to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2028—while restricting its provision to newly arrived individuals subject to military conscription—will take effect. The decision still needs to be approved by the Council of the EU.

An EU official, who is not authorized to make official comments, told Radio Liberty about this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"It all depends on the Council of the EU, and, in my opinion, the member states are interested in addressing this issue as soon as possible. Once a decision is adopted, it usually takes about 20 days before it is officially published in the Official Journal of the EU. It is only after that that it enters into force," said the source.

The publication’s sources had previously reported on the member states’ intentions to approve a decision to extend temporary protection, with restrictions for Ukrainians subject to military service, in July, or in September at the latest.

Read more: EU will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who have already left, - European Commissioner for Migration Brunner

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the European Commission is proposing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians, but not to grant it to men of draft age.

Read more: Denmark will no longer grant temporary protection to Ukrainian men aged 23-60