EC proposes extending temporary protection for Ukrainians, but not granting it to men of conscription age

The European Commission is proposing to extend the temporary protection for Ukrainians until 4 March 2028.

This was announced by the European Commission’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The initiative has been presented to the Council of the EU.

It was noted that the European Commission’s proposal has two main objectives.

"First, to provide for continued legal certainty, stability and predictability by prolonging temporary protection by one additional year until 4 March 2028, since the need for protection of people fleeing Ukraine remains clear," the statement reads.

Exceptions

At the same time, the European Commission noted that protection needs should be balanced against Ukraine’s overall capacity to defend itself against Russia’s unlawful war of aggression.

"To ensure this, temporary protection is not to be granted as a rule to newly arriving persons who are not authorised by the Ukrainian authorities to leave Ukraine in view of their military obligations," the statement emphasised.

Thus, it is proposed that this status should not be granted to newly arrived men of conscription age.

The European Commission’s proposal must now be considered and adopted by the Council of the European Union.

Read more: Denmark will no longer grant temporary protection to Ukrainian men aged 23-60